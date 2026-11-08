Can Hot Water Fix Car Dents?

It's hard to believe anything you see on social media these days, and that's especially true of video content. For example, when you see a video of someone fixing a car dent using fire, it's best to research the claim to find out if it's even possible. The same goes for using hot water to fix dents, though the science behind it might seem logical. The key is that while it can work under the right conditions, there's no guarantee it will work all the time.

The idea is to take boiling hot water and pour it onto a dented car bumper to make the plastic more pliable. While the bumper is in this condition, use a plunger to form a strong seal like a suction cup and gently pull while also pushing from the backside of the bumper. The actual method can be a two-person job depending on the size and location of the dent.

The problem is that to actually do this, the dent's shape and location have to be right. Plus, if you don't have help pushing the bumper out, or you can't access the area behind it, you may not be able to make it work. If the plunger can't properly adhere to the dented plastic, then you may be done before you even start. There's also no guarantee that the plunger trick will work on metal, which means a dented metal panel may not be fixable using the hot water method.