What Does A Black Road Sign With A White Diamond On It Mean?

Regulatory signs are probably the most important road signs you see while driving. These signs indicate that you would be breaking the law if you don't follow them, leading to fines, penalties, or worse, depending on the situation. Many of these regulatory signs are quite clear, such as a speed limit sign, a stop sign, or a no parking sign. There's are some signs that are bit more mysterious though, like the one featuring a black rectangle with the outline of a white diamond inside of it, which indicates a High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane.

When you see this sign, it means that the lane is only to be used by vehicles with two or more passengers inside of them. They must be human passengers, too, so pets or human-shaped dummies don't count. Some people refer to these a carpool lanes. HOV lanes first started popping up in the 1970s, and their primary goal was to help reduce emissions by encouraging people to ride together, thus reducing the number of cars on the road. This would also help ease traffic.

However, HOV signs aren't the most common road signs. After Florida eliminated them in 2025, only about 20 of the 50 states now have HOV lanes; they're most commonly (though not always) seen on major highways. Not only will you see the sign with the diamond on it, but sometimes, the road itself will have the diamond painted on it, just to make sure you know what lane you're driving in.