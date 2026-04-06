Why Using A Dummy In The Carpool Lane Will Only Make You Look Like One
The high-occupancy vehicle lane (also known as the carpool or diamond lane) is reserved for vehicles with two or more living, breathing humans inside. But that hasn't stopped some individuals from getting a bit creative in an attempt to take advantage of the faster commute time it offers. There have been multiple incidents of drivers putting dummies in the passenger seat in an attempt to sneak into the carpool lane undetected.
Here's another one!! This driver was stopped last night for 92 MPH in a 60 zone I5 near 288th. The driver was in the HOV lane by himself, and with his non human companion. He was given a ticket for speed and driving in the HOV lane w/ a dummy doll. pic.twitter.com/SyLzQbGjZe
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 1, 2025
However, using the HOV lane when you're a single rider comes with consequences. In many instances, you will not only have to pay an HOV violation ticket, but also an additional ticket for attempted fraud. The exact amount you pay depends on where you live — and how kindly the officer takes to your illegal antics. "While we appreciate the creativity, HOV lanes are reserved for specific vehicles or with two or more real, breathing passengers to reduce traffic congestion and promote carpooling," CHP East Sacramento tweeted.
How much time does the HOV lane save you?
It's no surprise that drivers want to take advantage of the HOV lane — it actually saves time. The U.S. Department of Transportation found that travel time can be cut by as much as 30% during rush hour, simultaneously cutting highway traffic volume by 10% to 20%.
However, HOV lanes don't work perfectly. Sometimes HOV lanes are underutilized, leaving valuable road space sitting empty. At other times of day, they can become congested (and solo drivers with dummies don't help), which then doesn't allow for faster travel. There are also a lot of rules to remember to make the carpool lane work smoothly: solo motorcyclists can use it in some states, while solo EV drivers cannot.
Research from the University of California's Institute of Transportation Studies concluded that a "balancing act" was needed and suggested dynamically priced tolling. It's likely a toll would also deter those with dummies in the passenger seat from using the carpool lane. It would be silly to pay a fee just to drive with a doll in your front seat.