Why Using A Dummy In The Carpool Lane Will Only Make You Look Like One

The high-occupancy vehicle lane (also known as the carpool or diamond lane) is reserved for vehicles with two or more living, breathing humans inside. But that hasn't stopped some individuals from getting a bit creative in an attempt to take advantage of the faster commute time it offers. There have been multiple incidents of drivers putting dummies in the passenger seat in an attempt to sneak into the carpool lane undetected.

Here's another one!! This driver was stopped last night for 92 MPH in a 60 zone I5 near 288th. The driver was in the HOV lane by himself, and with his non human companion. He was given a ticket for speed and driving in the HOV lane w/ a dummy doll. pic.twitter.com/SyLzQbGjZe — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 1, 2025

However, using the HOV lane when you're a single rider comes with consequences. In many instances, you will not only have to pay an HOV violation ticket, but also an additional ticket for attempted fraud. The exact amount you pay depends on where you live — and how kindly the officer takes to your illegal antics. "While we appreciate the creativity, HOV lanes are reserved for specific vehicles or with two or more real, breathing passengers to reduce traffic congestion and promote carpooling," CHP East Sacramento tweeted.