Sorry Solo EV Drivers, You're Getting Kicked Out Of The Carpool Lane

Over the last 25 years, if you've ever been driving on a busy freeway in California or in other parts of the US, like New York, you may have seen a vehicle with a distinct sticker on the rear bumper zip past you in the HOV or carpool lane, usually with just a single occupant in the car. Though these lanes were designed for, and are officially designated to be used by vehicles with at least two occupants, qualifying low-emission vehicles could use the lanes with solo drivers if they had valid clean air vehicle access stickers.

For many years, this was a huge perk that helped incentivize clean-air vehicle purchases, especially for people who had long commutes on California's notoriously gridlocked freeways. The perk was also a way for early adopters of electric vehicles to help offset some of the other costs associated with owning an EV.

But now, the era of those distinct stickers allowing EV and plug-in-hybrid owners to ride solo in the carpool lane has come to an end. The US Congress did not reauthorize the program that allows low-emission vehicles to use HOV lanes, and effective October 1, 2025, the once common stickers will no longer grant access to the lanes.