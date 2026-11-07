Climate Scientists Found A Surprise Hiding Under A Cold War Military Base

The Cold War was an interesting time that saw the United States and the Soviet Union compete with one another in weapons development, a Space Race, and more. It was during the Cold War that the U.S. decided to build a base called Camp Century in Greenland. However, this base was not solely used for scientific study, as was publicly disclosed at the time. It was also used to store nuclear weapon launch sites beneath the ice, hiding and protecting them from the Soviets so they could be used should the need arise.

Fortunately, that never happened, and Camp Century didn't become a sprawling complex of silos spread beneath Greenland's ice sheet. Under Project Iceworm, which was the name given to the silo construction plan, sediment buried nearly a mile beneath the ice sheet was extracted and only recently discovered and analyzed. Researchers determined that the last time the sediment was exposed to sunlight was around 416,000 years ago, and at that time, the area was ice-free. This is significant, as the sample was taken around 800 miles south of the pole.

By studying the sediment, scientists can determine a great deal about the Earth's climate from 400,000 years ago, which is beneficial to modern climatologists. Greenland wasn't just ice-free, as the samples that were rediscovered in 2017 show that it had grasses, shrubs, and moss characteristic of a tundra. The discovery offers clues as to what the world looked like before modern humans evolved, and it also indicates the global impact of and how best we might stave off climate change, the impact of melted ice sheets on sea levels, and more.