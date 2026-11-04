Can You Add More Antennas To Your Wi-Fi Router?

It doesn't sound too wild at first: Since antennas help boost Wi-Fi signal, shouldn't adding more of them help speed things up further — or at least increase range? It also helps that on many models, the antennas outside can be unscrewed. Unfortunately, it isn't that simple, since every antenna on a router is connected to the radio inside.

Each antenna sends the router's signal out and catches replies from your devices. Now, while routers do run several streams at once to move all that data, the radio count is still fixed since it's tied to the router's chip. Broadcom's BCM6726 chip, for instance, holds radios for four Wi-Fi 7 streams. That's why Broadcom labels it 4x4, shorthand for four transmitters and four receivers. A router built around this chip therefore gets one antenna per radio. Add another antenna, and it would remain disconnected since every existing radio already has its own antenna.

That said, some routers do carry more antennas than radios — though the goal with those is diversity. Since Wi-Fi signals bounce around indoors, having more antennas helps the router use the one that catches the cleanest signal. But even if you could add another antenna, it wouldn't translate to faster speeds since catching a cleaner signal isn't the same as moving more data. Some antenna limits come from the other end, too. Since a link can run only as many streams as both ends support, your phone would need more antennas as well to achieve the maximum possible speed.