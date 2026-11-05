Tires You Buy In The Future Could Be Made From Dandelions - Here's How

Ever since vulcanized rubber was invented in the mid-19th century, it has been an in-demand material for industries of various kinds. It's particularly important in tire making, yet despite the huge number of vehicles on the road today, the source of the natural rubber that's used in tires remains unchanged from the early days of the automobile. Latex is extracted from the rubber tree, which is grown on plantations across Africa, Asia, and South America, then it's sent off to be processed into rubber before being used in the tire manufacturing process.

Most modern car tires only use a small proportion of natural rubber. The majority of rubber that the tire industry consumes is synthetic, derived from crude oil just like the gasoline you put in your car's tank. However, around 10-30% of a car tire is still made of natural rubber. Rather than continue to rely on the rubber tree, Continental Tire has spent years working on an alternative solution: extracting rubber from dandelions instead.

In particular, Continental is focusing its efforts on the Russian dandelion, which it says is well suited to mass cultivation, since it can be grown in areas that aren't good for growing food. This dandelion has a large root — around the size of a carrot, according to the brand — and unlike other dandelions, that root naturally contains latex.