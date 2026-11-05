4 Common Data Collection Tools You May Be Unaware Of

If you're old enough, you may remember a time when your personal data equated to a few photographs and some Word documents stored on your computer. Skip forward a couple of decades, and the world we live in is unrecognizable, at least in data terms.

Today, data is everywhere. The sheer scale of what humanity produces each day is staggering. Recent estimates put the global annual daily production of data at over 402 million terabytes. For some context, that's the equivalent of roughly 49 gigabytes of data per person per day, if we assume a world population of around 8.2 billion. All this data needs to be collected, and some of the tools that do this are things we're all familiar with. Social media platforms and online retail stores are good examples — Facebook generated about 4,000 TB of data each day in 2023, which could be concerning given it was involved in one of the worst data breaches in internet history. Every tweet, every email, every WhatsApp message, and every web search adds to this, and can be considered a data collection tool.

While these are fairly obvious sources, many other data collection tools are less well known, which is why you should keep your work and personal data safe. Here we look at five of the common data collection tools that have slipped under the radar.