Top US Air Force Planner Outlines The Future Of Its Fighter Jet Fleet

The United States Air Force (USAF) has some of the greatest fighter jets in the world, and it's congressionally mandated to have a certain number operational at all times. The USAF's required number of fighters stems from its Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 budget, which calls for 1,145 aircraft. While the USAF is on track to miss that number by nearly 50 fighters, it's not as if the service isn't moving forward with procurement. In October 2026, a top USAF planner revealed the future of its fighter jet fleet.

According to Lt. Gen. David Tabor, the deputy chief of staff for plans and programs, 40% of all active fighter jets in the USAF will be the F-35A Lightning II by 2035. That's the variant that is employed by the USAF, while the F-35B is operated by the U.S. Marine Corps, and the F-35C is flown by the U.S. Navy. What's fascinating about Gen. Tabor's statement is that the USAF has a lot of active fighters. As of this writing, however, the branch only has around 386 active F-35As in its inventory.

To reach the numbers outlined by Gen. Tabor, the USAF will need to acquire a minimum of 72 aircraft each year until 2035, though not all of them will be F-35As. Instead, the USAF requested 38 F-35As and 24 F-15EX Eagle IIs, totaling 72. With that plan, the USAF will be able to reach its goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters by 2035. That would ensure that the F-35A takes up 40% of the slots, which is an increase of around 10% from the planned FY2027 USAF inventory.