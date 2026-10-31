Top US Air Force Planner Outlines The Future Of Its Fighter Jet Fleet
The United States Air Force (USAF) has some of the greatest fighter jets in the world, and it's congressionally mandated to have a certain number operational at all times. The USAF's required number of fighters stems from its Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 budget, which calls for 1,145 aircraft. While the USAF is on track to miss that number by nearly 50 fighters, it's not as if the service isn't moving forward with procurement. In October 2026, a top USAF planner revealed the future of its fighter jet fleet.
According to Lt. Gen. David Tabor, the deputy chief of staff for plans and programs, 40% of all active fighter jets in the USAF will be the F-35A Lightning II by 2035. That's the variant that is employed by the USAF, while the F-35B is operated by the U.S. Marine Corps, and the F-35C is flown by the U.S. Navy. What's fascinating about Gen. Tabor's statement is that the USAF has a lot of active fighters. As of this writing, however, the branch only has around 386 active F-35As in its inventory.
To reach the numbers outlined by Gen. Tabor, the USAF will need to acquire a minimum of 72 aircraft each year until 2035, though not all of them will be F-35As. Instead, the USAF requested 38 F-35As and 24 F-15EX Eagle IIs, totaling 72. With that plan, the USAF will be able to reach its goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters by 2035. That would ensure that the F-35A takes up 40% of the slots, which is an increase of around 10% from the planned FY2027 USAF inventory.
The F-35A Lightning II and other fighters in the USAF inventory
If the USAF gets its way in future budget requests, the fighter jet fleet will change significantly. The 1,509 fighters needed to meet requirements by 2035 include the F-47, which is in active development and is expected to be ready sometime after 2028. The USAF plans to have 302 F-47s and F-22s in the fleet by 2035, which would make up 20% of its lineup, though it's unclear how that split will be made. The F-47 is intended to replace the F-22, which is the world's first 5th-generation fighter jet.
The 2035 fleet is also expected to include 302 F-15EX Eagle IIs, making up 20% in line with the F-47 and F-22. The F-16V Viper, which is the current variant of the 4.5th-generation fighter, is also expected to make up 20% with 302 aircraft. That leaves the rest to the F-35A, amounting to 603 in total for 40% of the fleet. Compared to the request for the FY2027 budget, there's significant growth in the F-35 fleet, while the number of F-15s, including the F-15C, D, E, and EX, is jumping from 216 aircraft, or 17%.
These numbers don't include the legendary A-10 Thunderbolt II, better known as the "Warthog," as that's an attack aircraft and not a fighter. Still, it's part of the inventory, and for FY2027, the USAF aims to keep 63 in operation. However, it is on the chopping block for retirement in 2030. As of this writing, the current plan is to hand over its close air support role to the F-35A. With the number of aircraft the USAF is requesting, it appears that the A-10's retirement will continue as planned.