Should You Reuse Or Replace Cylinder Head Bolts? Here's How To Know

If you've worked on cars long enough, there's a good chance you've asked yourself whether certain parts are worth replacing or reusing. The reuse-versus-replace argument might come up often in the discussion around cylinder head bolts.

Cylinder head bolts, as the name indicates, hold the cylinder head to the engine block (sometimes cylinder head studs are used, but it's the same basic concept). They aren't expensive. But a set for a Chevy LS, for example, can run between $45 and $50. So the logic behind reusing cylinder head bolts to save some money is sound. However, the catch is knowing when it's safe to reuse them.

If your car's manufacturer explicitly allows reuse of bolts, and if each bolt meets all the specified inspection and measurement criteria, then they might be suitable for reuse. However, even bolts that look perfectly normal may not be safe to use again. If you're not quite sure what to do, experts recommend that you replace them.