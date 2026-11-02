Why Even Triple-Digit Speeds Can Feel Slow On A Motorcycle

Picture this: you are cruising down a freeway, easily passing cars, and wondering why everyone else is driving so slowly. You then take a quick glance at your speedometer, only to realize you've been cruising at 100 mph on a freeway with a 70 mph speed limit; the rest weren't driving slowly, you were riding fast. If you're a relatively new rider, chances are you'll be taken aback and wonder how you could be riding at 100 mph when it feels like you're doing 60.

Motorcycles can be deceptively quick, and that can be dangerous. With no walls around you to protect you in a crash, even a slow-speed one can be fatal or cause critical injury to the rider. According to a 2024 report by NHTSA, around 37% of fatalities in motorcycle crashes occurred due to speeding, so it's important to be mindful of the speeds you're doing. There are three major factors that give you the impression of riding more slowly than you actually are: sensory feedback, visual cues, and the type of motorcycle you're riding.

Cruising at triple-digit speeds on a motorcycle is fun, but it's not as thrilling as the acceleration that gets you there. Your body experiences all kinds of forces as the motorcycle gains speed. The stronger the motorcycle's pull, the higher the g-forces felt on your body, and the more thrilling it feels to ride. However, once you reach a certain speed and decide to cruise, things start to feel slower. This is one of the primary reasons riders end up speeding without even realizing it. Of course, you'd still feel wind pressure against your body, vibrations filtering through the seat, gas tank, or handlebar, and your motorcycle reacting to the road surface.