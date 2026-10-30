How To Protect Your Pool Pump When Winter Weather Hits

Once winter is on the horizon and temperatures start to creep lower and lower, it's time to make some preparations. For pool owners, keeping every part of this summertime home feature intact over the winter requires specific procedures. For instance, the safety-risk-heavy pool pump, the element responsible for effective water circulation and filtration throughout the swimming season, needs proper protection once winter is in full swing, ideally before temperatures drop to around 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Fortunately, winterizing a pool pump isn't too difficult.

To begin winterizing, first cut the power to the pump or, if the option is present, set the pump to service mode via the panel box. You then open the filter's air release valve and begin removing drain plugs throughout the system. This includes those on the main pump itself, on supporting cleaner pumps, the heater, filter, and chlorinator. Additionally, don't forget to remove the pump lid and flip it over to rest it on the pump bucket. You can store the plugs in the bucket throughout the off-season. If you have a system with a plug-free UV tank, you should also partially disconnect the pipe near the bottom so that it may drain fully.

It may take up a little bit of an afternoon, but the winterizing of a pool pump and its surrounding elements is immensely important to the health of the entire system. If you skip this relatively simple task every year, the consequences could be serious.