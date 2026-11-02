A New Defender Just Joined Land Rover's Lineup – But Don't Expect It In The US

Defined by Land Rover as the "world's first successful civilian 4x4," the Defender has a rich and storied history. Many American drivers may not have become familiar with the series until it was relaunched in 2020 following a brief stint on U.S. soil in the 1990s. It didn't gain the Defender name in Britain until 1990, but you can trace the vehicle's lineage all the way back to 1948. Queen Elizabeth II loved to drive one around royal estates, and in 1955, six university students drove one from London to Singapore, a journey of 18,000 miles.

The modern Defender is a far cry from the aluminum-framed, canvas-covered original. In the U.S., the series includes the 90, the 110, the 130, and the Octa. In Europe, buyers can also opt for the Defender Hard Top and the Classic Defender. Now, buyers overseas have another option that is not available to American drivers: the Alasia Pack. This new option, which gets its name from the historical name for Cyprus, is available on the 90, 110, and 130 models in Europe.

On all three models, the Alasia Pack adds striking copper accents to the exterior of the vehicles. These accents appear on the Defender lettering, the front grille bar, air vents on both sides, and on the rear tow hooks. The biggest change, however, is on the Defender 90, and it's an unlikely move for any automaker. The Alasia Pack doesn't add to this model, but rather removes the spare tire from the tailgate.