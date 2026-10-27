Not Ford, Not Chevy: This Is The Longest-Lasting American Car Brand, As Per iSeeCars

For many, cars are status symbols. A brand new BMW, Audi, or Porsche in the driveway is an undeniable sign of success, to say nothing of a new vehicle's updated safety features and high-tech perks. And yet, more and more Americans are opting to keep the ride they have rather than trade it in for the latest model. The lack of a monthly car payment and the joy of watching the odometer tick up into six figures far outweighs that new-car smell for some drivers.

In 2026, the American International Automobile Dealers Association reported that the average age of a vehicle on the road in the U.S. is 13 years. That's 10% older than the average was 10 years ago, and even if you only drive 10,000 miles per year, below the national average, a 13-year-old vehicle will still have 130,000 miles on it. If you're hoping your next car will outlast your kitchen appliances, iSeeCars reports the top brands that will go the distance. American mainstay brands such as Ford and Chevrolet don't make the top five. GMC takes the fifth spot; otherwise, Japanese brands dominate. Ford makes the top 10, coming in at ninth, with Lincoln coming in ahead in seventh. Chevy is 11th. Tesla, Dodge, and Jeep are included in the top 20 long-lasting brands.

GMC vehicles have a 5.8% chance of lasting 250,000-plus miles. Those odds aren't bad, but one Japanese brand absolutely crushes that average.