Not Ford, Not Chevy: This Is The Longest-Lasting American Car Brand, As Per iSeeCars
For many, cars are status symbols. A brand new BMW, Audi, or Porsche in the driveway is an undeniable sign of success, to say nothing of a new vehicle's updated safety features and high-tech perks. And yet, more and more Americans are opting to keep the ride they have rather than trade it in for the latest model. The lack of a monthly car payment and the joy of watching the odometer tick up into six figures far outweighs that new-car smell for some drivers.
In 2026, the American International Automobile Dealers Association reported that the average age of a vehicle on the road in the U.S. is 13 years. That's 10% older than the average was 10 years ago, and even if you only drive 10,000 miles per year, below the national average, a 13-year-old vehicle will still have 130,000 miles on it. If you're hoping your next car will outlast your kitchen appliances, iSeeCars reports the top brands that will go the distance. American mainstay brands such as Ford and Chevrolet don't make the top five. GMC takes the fifth spot; otherwise, Japanese brands dominate. Ford makes the top 10, coming in at ninth, with Lincoln coming in ahead in seventh. Chevy is 11th. Tesla, Dodge, and Jeep are included in the top 20 long-lasting brands.
GMC vehicles have a 5.8% chance of lasting 250,000-plus miles. Those odds aren't bad, but one Japanese brand absolutely crushes that average.
Japanese brands reign supreme
If you want a domestic vehicle built to crack 250,000 miles, a wide array of GMC's pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric options can do it. If you want a sedan, however, you'll have to look elsewhere, as the automaker doesn't make them. According to iSeeCars, the longest-lasting brand is Toyota, which has an almost 20% chance of reaching beyond 250,000 miles. This is almost four times the life of an average vehicle! Buyers have their pick of sedans, including the Camry, Corolla, and Prius, along with a minivan, several SUVs, two pickup trucks, and electric vehicles.
Coming in second behind Toyota is Lexus, with a 14.4% chance of reaching 250,000 miles. Honda takes third place, followed by Acura. When you take luxury brands out of the mix, Mazda and Ram round out the top five longest-lasting vehicles. Conversely, luxury buyers looking to go far should consider Lincoln, Cadillac, or Tesla in addition to Lexus and Acura. The bottom five ranking brands include Porsche and FIAT, with less than 0.5% chance of reaching the same milestone, along with Jaguar, MINI, and Maserati, which have a 0% chance.
To accurately rank brands by longevity, iSeeCars studied more than 395 million vehicles. Most of us never intend to drive our vehicles to 250,000 or more, but if you have a long commute or simply intend to keep your vehicle long after it's paid off, the answer is clear: either used or new, Toyota is the top choice.