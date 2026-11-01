Who Makes The Viral Minions Wi-Fi Routers & Are They Any Good?

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Whether you legitimately love the Minions or you're pretending to be someone who does as a bit, you're probably aware of the Bob- and Kevin-shaped internet routers from Davolink. Sold under the tech brand's "Smart Air" label, these routers are shaped like characters from the hit movie franchise to make it look like they're just chilling out on your desk or table.

Beyond the different characters, the Bob and Kevin models also differ in features and price. The main difference is the Wi-Fi protocol: The Bob router supports Wi-Fi 6 and is $42.99 on Amazon, while you'll pay $119.99 for the Wi-Fi 6E-enabled Kevin model. Beyond the obvious meme-ability of owning one (or both) of these two, customer reviews suggest they're also solid products in their own right. Bob has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on 84 reviews, while Kevin has a 4.5-star rating based on 142 reviews. These aren't the biggest sample sizes, but the indications are positive, at least.