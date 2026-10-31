The Coolest Features Of Lionel Messi's Luxurious New Sunreef Yacht
In the world of football (soccer for Americans), Lionel Messi is a standout among many great athletes. With an Olympic gold medal, scoring records, and several awards under his belt, Messi has had a successful career on the pitch, to say the least. However, you don't need to be a soccer fan to appreciate the spoils that lucrative professional sports have afforded the athlete, like his new Sunreef Yacht. Messi remains humble — as humble as one can be while owning a 93-foot yacht that is — telling Athletes Quarterly, "I am a normal person... I'd like to be judged only as a football player".
Messi's Sunreef Yacht Ultima 88 isa multihull that measures greater than 93-feet long (28.40 m) and over 30-feet wide (9.3 m). This vessel is listed for sale at Edmiston for over $10.3 million (€9,250,000), which is a bargain considering the most expensive celebrity yachts are valued well in the hundreds of millions. One of the most unique aspects of the Ultima 88, is that it merges the advantages of a large, powered catamaran with higher-performance capabilities.
Despite featuring multiple layered deck spaces, a dedicated garage for watercraft, large interior open-concept lounging and dining areas, a sizeable master stateroom and fancy accommodations for up to 10 passengers, the Ultima 88 can reach a top speed of 26 knots. Add that Sunreef Yachts offers an available hybrid propulsion system and options for hydrofoil assistance, which enhances efficiency by reducing drag, and it becomes clear why Lionel Messi may have opted for this particular yacht.
Ultima 88: spacious cabins, magic glass, and a custom ultrawide MFD
Due to the advantages of a catamaran's dual hull design — the draft is not as deep as a monohull — the platform typically offers larger lounges, greater headroom, and more expansive cabins. The shallow draft of the Ultima 88 at just under 4-feet, also enables the vessel entry into much shallower areas.
The extra room below deck is immediately evident in the master stateroom, which is accessed via its own staircase comprised of carbon fiber. Not only will you find a lavish ensuite and walk-in closet, but the Ultima 88 offers plenty of floor space around the bed itself. One of the interesting additions to this area is something called magic glass, which can either be in a see-through clear state, or turn translucent, creating privacy without blocking natural light. As the cabin windows are intentionally oversized to maximize daylight and water views, the magic glass permits privacy when needed.
One of the coolest and most comfortable places on the Ultima 88 to hang out, is the flybridge. This is an open space, which can come equipped with a variety of furniture configurations and even offer a full-size hot tub if you wish. The helm is also located in this area, and is the Ultima 88's highest deck, providing the captain a panoramic perspective during navigation. But what might catch interested yachter's attention, is the custom 66-inch ultra wide display that comprises the boat's MFD system, along with the controls. All aspects of the Ultima 88 can be monitored and adjusted from this console during operation.