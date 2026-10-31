The Coolest Features Of Lionel Messi's Luxurious New Sunreef Yacht

In the world of football (soccer for Americans), Lionel Messi is a standout among many great athletes. With an Olympic gold medal, scoring records, and several awards under his belt, Messi has had a successful career on the pitch, to say the least. However, you don't need to be a soccer fan to appreciate the spoils that lucrative professional sports have afforded the athlete, like his new Sunreef Yacht. Messi remains humble — as humble as one can be while owning a 93-foot yacht that is — telling Athletes Quarterly, "I am a normal person... I'd like to be judged only as a football player".

Messi's Sunreef Yacht Ultima 88 isa multihull that measures greater than 93-feet long (28.40 m) and over 30-feet wide (9.3 m). This vessel is listed for sale at Edmiston for over $10.3 million (€9,250,000), which is a bargain considering the most expensive celebrity yachts are valued well in the hundreds of millions. One of the most unique aspects of the Ultima 88, is that it merges the advantages of a large, powered catamaran with higher-performance capabilities.

Despite featuring multiple layered deck spaces, a dedicated garage for watercraft, large interior open-concept lounging and dining areas, a sizeable master stateroom and fancy accommodations for up to 10 passengers, the Ultima 88 can reach a top speed of 26 knots. Add that Sunreef Yachts offers an available hybrid propulsion system and options for hydrofoil assistance, which enhances efficiency by reducing drag, and it becomes clear why Lionel Messi may have opted for this particular yacht.