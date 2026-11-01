What Does A Sign That Says 'No Solar Traffic' Mean?

In October 2026, in Wichita County, Texas, construction activity tied to a major solar farm created a serious headache for local officials. Residents had concerns over the toll construction traffic was taking on Countyline Road, Old Lake Road, and surrounding side roads. So, local personnel and law enforcement had to place signs, increase traffic enforcement, and use commercial vehicle inspection units to encourage more appropriate routes.

It's a similar story in Pulaski County, Indiana, where work on a major solar development brought increasing concerns from both residents and law enforcement. After close to 100 road violations were reported to local officials, including a fatal accident involving a solar construction worker, residents asked their local government to step up and do something about the traffic on their rural roads. "No Solar Traffic" signs are one way to do so.

Given their highly specific use cases, it makes sense why these signs are orange instead of yellow. Orange-colored traffic signs are reserved for temporary traffic guidance, while yellow is used for more permanent road regulations. Whether or not construction crews can be charged for violating the sign depends on the jurisdiction, but orange traffic-control signs tend do to be more of an advisory thing than a regulatory thing. In other words, you're being asked kindly, not forced legally.