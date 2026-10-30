5 Of The Best GPS Trackers You Can Buy For Boating

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Taking your boat out to your favorite lake or the open sea can be a relaxing and cathartic way to get away from it all, get some fresh air, and reconnect with the natural world. But there's also no reason why you have to leave the 21st century at the shoreline. These days, there are all kinds of cool gadgets that make boating even better, including entertainment tech like drones and functional gear such as solar panels.

But there is also modern tech that has made boating a lot safer, including GPS trackers. Not only do they let you — and others back on shore — know where you are in the open water, but some can track and log your trips, work as a security measure if your boat is stolen, set up geofencing boundaries, and more. Some also offer satellite communication, which, along with your location, can be lifesaving if your boat stalls or you end up lost at sea.

Here are five of the best GPS trackers you can buy for boating, based on strong reviews and recommendations from boating or GPS-focused publications and retailers, as well as user ratings. More information on how these trackers were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.