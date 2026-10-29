The Fall Snow Blower Maintenance Task You Shouldn't Put Off Until Winter

Old, stale fuel preventing a snow blower from starting is one of the most common problems snow blower owners deal with when attempting to run these machines at the start of winter. Luckily, it's the kind of issue that can be prevented with correct maintenance. Of course, if you use an electric snow blower, this tip isn't relevant.

Just be aware that confirming the fuel system is in good working order is only one of several ways you can get your snow blower ready for winter. For example, snow blowers require oil changes just like cars do. Refer to the manufacturer's instructions to determine how to check the oil in your unit, and change it accordingly if necessary. If yours is a relatively old snow blower with pneumatic tires, you should also check the air.

Those are maintenance tasks you can handle on your own. Other tasks, such as determining if the belts, gearbox, and drive system are in proper condition, may require coordinating with a professional.

Another smart way to avoid snow blower problems is to do your research when buying a new one. For example, if you're in the market for a snow blower upgrade, check the rankings of various snow blower brands to determine what's worth your money. It's also helpful to understand the differences between single-stage, two-stage, and three-stage snowblowers. Similarly, you should learn about common mistakes people make when using snow blowers, so you can avoid them. Taking the time to do thorough research now can save you a lot of headaches this winter.