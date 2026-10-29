The Fall Snow Blower Maintenance Task You Shouldn't Put Off Until Winter
Few winter experiences are more frustrating than busting out the snow blower, only to find it doesn't work reliably. That's why snow blower maintenance isn't a task you can simply ignore until the colder months arrive. Fall is the best time of year to confirm your snow blower is working properly. Although there are several maintenance tasks you should include on your checklist as you prep your snow blower for winter, making sure the fuel system is in good condition is among the most important.
Ideally, if yours is a gas snow blower, you'll drain it of fuel before storing it when winter is over. Failure to do so can cause problems. If fuel in a gas snow blower gets too old, it can block the carburetor and fuel passages. This may prevent the snow blower from starting.
Naturally, that won't be an issue if you siphoned out the remaining fuel at the end of last season. If you didn't, siphon out the remaining fuel now before attempting to use the snow blower. Once you've done so, refuel the unit, then add some fuel stabilizer.
Additional maintenance tasks to get a snow blower ready for the season
Old, stale fuel preventing a snow blower from starting is one of the most common problems snow blower owners deal with when attempting to run these machines at the start of winter. Luckily, it's the kind of issue that can be prevented with correct maintenance. Of course, if you use an electric snow blower, this tip isn't relevant.
Just be aware that confirming the fuel system is in good working order is only one of several ways you can get your snow blower ready for winter. For example, snow blowers require oil changes just like cars do. Refer to the manufacturer's instructions to determine how to check the oil in your unit, and change it accordingly if necessary. If yours is a relatively old snow blower with pneumatic tires, you should also check the air.
Those are maintenance tasks you can handle on your own. Other tasks, such as determining if the belts, gearbox, and drive system are in proper condition, may require coordinating with a professional.
Another smart way to avoid snow blower problems is to do your research when buying a new one. For example, if you're in the market for a snow blower upgrade, check the rankings of various snow blower brands to determine what's worth your money. It's also helpful to understand the differences between single-stage, two-stage, and three-stage snowblowers. Similarly, you should learn about common mistakes people make when using snow blowers, so you can avoid them. Taking the time to do thorough research now can save you a lot of headaches this winter.