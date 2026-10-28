What Does A Dethatcher Do & How Does It Compare To A Power Rake?

There was a time not too long ago when many people still relied on a tried-and-true rake to clear the yards of fallen leaves in the autumn, but leaf blowers have become cheap and efficient enough for most homeowners to take advantage of. Some people still use rakes, even as their primary tool, despite the backbreaking labor they typically involve.

If you were considering upgrading from a rake to a power tool, you might be tempted to opt for a power rake rather than a leaf blower, but that would be a mistake. Sure, rakes are better at piling leaves more precisely than shooting a bunch of air at them and hoping they go where you want, but — and this is very important — a power rake is not for raking leaves. Unlike some other power tools, such as a reciprocating saw or an electric screwdriver, a power rake is not simply a stronger, motorized version of its manual counterpart.

Instead, a power rake is used for clearing thatch — not leaves. Unlike leaves, thatch typically settles on your lawn for more than a few days and is a thicker, heavier layer of organic matter built from not just leaves but grass, stems, roots, and more. It intertwines as it develops naturally and can be a chore to remove — hence the power rake. This is probably where you're asking yourself why you wouldn't use a dethatcher to remove thatch, rather than a power rake. The answer is — you would use a dethatcher, too. But the two tools are not interchangeable — they're both for removing thatch, and they both serve different purposes.