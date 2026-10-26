3 Of The Coolest Land Speed Record Cars Ever Built

The quest to achieve the absolute greatest rate of speed in a land vehicle seems like a relatively straightforward idea. However, crowning the fastest car in the world can get complicated. In terms of land speed record cars, the sport requires extensive engineering know-how, outside-the-box thinking, and someone crazy enough to get behind the wheel. Since around 1935, the go-to venue for adrenaline junkies looking to shatter world speed records has been a massive, flat section of Utah called the Bonneville Salt Flats. A remnant of an ancient dried-up lake, this area has seen countless high-profile records.

Since the invention of the automobile, there have been some absolutely outrageous land speed builds from creative thrill-seeking teams. From one that wouldn't look out of place in a Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner cartoon, to what amounts to essentially a wingless fighter jet, certain land speed cars exude a "cool" factor and offer some of the fastest ways to travel on land. One of the cars on this list was even cited by the designer of the 1989 Batmobile, Julian Caldow, as a direct inspiration for the build seen in the Hollywood blockbuster.