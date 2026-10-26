Not LG: This Brand Tops JD Power's 2026 Appliance Satisfaction Study For Dryers
Choosing an appliance based on price or features doesn't guarantee a good short- or long-term experience. Less tangible factors matter too, from how a retailer treats you to how well the product holds up over time. This is why comments and reviews only get you so far. Instead, you're better off consulting rankings from organizations that either test products themselves (think Consumer Reports) or those that evaluate data from a large set of consumers like JD Power.
For example, if you're choosing the most reliable dishwasher brand, you can't go wrong with Bosch for pure reliability. But if you're looking for overall satisfaction, Samsung products, including dryers, take the cake there. According to J.D. Power's 2026 Appliance Satisfaction Study, Samsung's clothes dryers scored 727 points out of 1,000 for customer satisfaction. That's well ahead of second-placed LG, which scored 715, making Samsung the undisputed champion.
J.D. Power's 2026 study encompassed 28,000 evaluations from customers who bought home appliances between April 2025 and April 2026. Overall sentiment is positive: customer satisfaction improved across the board, increasing by six points since 2025. Customers were happier with their appliances' reliability and their retailers, with the latter up by 23 points year-on-year. That's good news, especially considering the $54 increase in average appliance prices compared to 2025.
Samsung appliances generally seem a safe bet
It's tough to expect one manufacturer to be a jack-of-all-trades, but Samsung could be the exception to the rule. Beyond its dryers, Samsung refrigerators also topped J.D. Power's Appliance Satisfaction study, and not just in one category. Samsung fridges received top marks in all three categories: French door refrigerators, side-by-side versions, and top-mount freezers. Samsung's dishwashers also impressed J.D. Power respondents, with the Korean company sharing the top spot with KitchenAid as the two most satisfying dishwasher brands in 2026, with Bosch closely following.
The final product category in J.D. Power's 2026 survey where Samsung finished in the top spot was over-the-range microwave ovens. Samsung scored 716 points, four more than Whirlpool. While it didn't dominate every segment, Samsung was consistently in the upper echelon of a variety of categories.
For example, while Whirlpool earned the top spot for cooktops, Samsung is a close second. The same is true for ranges and wall ovens, where LG only barely scraped past Samsung into first place. The only segment where the company isn't in the top three was front-load clothes washers, where Maytag, LG, and Whirlpool reign supreme. However, top-load washers are a different beast altogether, and Samsung ranked second behind LG.