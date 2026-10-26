Not LG: This Brand Tops JD Power's 2026 Appliance Satisfaction Study For Dryers

Choosing an appliance based on price or features doesn't guarantee a good short- or long-term experience. Less tangible factors matter too, from how a retailer treats you to how well the product holds up over time. This is why comments and reviews only get you so far. Instead, you're better off consulting rankings from organizations that either test products themselves (think Consumer Reports) or those that evaluate data from a large set of consumers like JD Power.

For example, if you're choosing the most reliable dishwasher brand, you can't go wrong with Bosch for pure reliability. But if you're looking for overall satisfaction, Samsung products, including dryers, take the cake there. According to J.D. Power's 2026 Appliance Satisfaction Study, Samsung's clothes dryers scored 727 points out of 1,000 for customer satisfaction. That's well ahead of second-placed LG, which scored 715, making Samsung the undisputed champion.

J.D. Power's 2026 study encompassed 28,000 evaluations from customers who bought home appliances between April 2025 and April 2026. Overall sentiment is positive: customer satisfaction improved across the board, increasing by six points since 2025. Customers were happier with their appliances' reliability and their retailers, with the latter up by 23 points year-on-year. That's good news, especially considering the $54 increase in average appliance prices compared to 2025.