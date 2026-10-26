What Does CRI Mean For Flashlights & Why Does It Matter?

At first blush, other than peak beam intensity (measured in candelas), most flashlights seem more or less the same. However, there are other important specs that determine the quality of a flashlight, many of which you may not even be aware of. Case in point: color rendering index, or CRI.

Lumens matter, especially in an emergency, but CRI is also important for any situation where seeing the colors of an object matters. CRI is about color fidelity. It describes how closely colors under a light source match those under a reference light source with the same color temperature, or, generally speaking, how accurately colors appear when light shines on them. A higher score means a closer match, with a score of 100 meaning no difference. Note that negative scores are also possible.

The number advertised for most flashlights typically means Ra, which is the average result for eight samples with low to moderate color saturation. It's not an indication of what percentage of colors a flashlight can correctly reproduce.