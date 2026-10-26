Kia's 2027 Sorento Hybrid Gets A Price Tag And A New Blacked-Out Trim
The first modern hybrids to hit the road were sometimes mocked by comedians and gearheads, but as gas prices have gone up, skepticism has faded. Case in point: in 2026, iSeeCars reported that conventional hybrids log more miles than any other type of vehicle on the road.
Kia released the first hybrid version of its three-row Sorento in 2021. The hybrid SUV offers buyers a combination of good fuel economy, plenty of standard tech and safety features, and Kia's industry-leading 10-year warranty. While the 2026 model had a starting MSRP of $38,890, interested buyers hoping to trade in a gas-guzzler may have been bracing for a sharp price increase. Everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, including groceries, utilities, and of course, gas. Luckily, those fears would be unfounded. Kia recently announced that the new 2027 Sorento Hybrid has a starting price of $39,090, an increase of just $200 over last year's model. Both the 2026 and 2027 models also have a $1,495 destination fee.
For the new model year, Kia also announced the addition of an EX X-Line, a trim level that has been offered on the gas-powered Sorento for several years. The Sorento Hybrid line now includes the base EX model in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive; the mid-tier X-Line EX in all-wheel drive for $43,090; and the top-of-the-line X-Line SX Prestige all-wheel drive model for $47,590. The X-Line EX is built on the same platform as the EX but offers blacked-out design elements in place of chrome. Here's what else potential buyers should know.
Everything we know about the 2027 Sorento Hybrid
Whether you're simply exploring hybrid options or you're ready to buy, it's always a good idea to be armed with information before you visit your local dealership. All models of the Sorento Hybrid offer the same 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, along with three rows of seating for six or seven passengers. The base EX trim has power driver and passenger seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and navigation, and navigation-based cruise control. All-wheel drive is available for an extra $1,800.
The X-Line EX model adds standard all-wheel drive, SynTex seat trim, captain's chairs in the second row, a panoramic sunroof, and the X-Line Blackout trim. Buyers can expect darker styling, including gloss-black wheels, gloss-black exterior trim, and machined-wood inlays inside on the dashboard and door panels. The X-Line SX Prestige has more high-end features including a memory driver's seat, 12.3-inch dual displays, leather seats, a 360-degree view monitor, and enhanced safety features.
Unsurprisingly, the front-wheel drive Sorento Hybrid sees the best gas mileage, averaging 37 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway. Every all-wheel drive trim, including the X-Line EX model, sees 32 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway. This is a significant improvement over the gas-only Sorento model, which sees at best 23 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. Kia is already advertising the 2027 Sorento Hybrid to lease or buy, though it may not be at your local dealership quite yet.