Kia's 2027 Sorento Hybrid Gets A Price Tag And A New Blacked-Out Trim

The first modern hybrids to hit the road were sometimes mocked by comedians and gearheads, but as gas prices have gone up, skepticism has faded. Case in point: in 2026, iSeeCars reported that conventional hybrids log more miles than any other type of vehicle on the road.

Kia released the first hybrid version of its three-row Sorento in 2021. The hybrid SUV offers buyers a combination of good fuel economy, plenty of standard tech and safety features, and Kia's industry-leading 10-year warranty. While the 2026 model had a starting MSRP of $38,890, interested buyers hoping to trade in a gas-guzzler may have been bracing for a sharp price increase. Everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, including groceries, utilities, and of course, gas. Luckily, those fears would be unfounded. Kia recently announced that the new 2027 Sorento Hybrid has a starting price of $39,090, an increase of just $200 over last year's model. Both the 2026 and 2027 models also have a $1,495 destination fee.

For the new model year, Kia also announced the addition of an EX X-Line, a trim level that has been offered on the gas-powered Sorento for several years. The Sorento Hybrid line now includes the base EX model in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive; the mid-tier X-Line EX in all-wheel drive for $43,090; and the top-of-the-line X-Line SX Prestige all-wheel drive model for $47,590. The X-Line EX is built on the same platform as the EX but offers blacked-out design elements in place of chrome. Here's what else potential buyers should know.