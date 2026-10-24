Should You Sharpen Or Replace Rotary Cutter Blades?

A rotary cutter, also known as a bush hog, is one of the best lawn mower options for tackling tall grass, weeds, and other out-of-control growths that desperately need to be reined in. With that said, this kind of operation will inevitably do a number on the cutter's blades. While replacement is definitely going to be necessary at some point, you don't have to go this route immediately. It's indeed possible to sharpen your rotary cutter blades, and better yet, you could likely handle this task yourself from the comfort of your garage.

When your blades look banged up and struggle to cut effectively, it's time for sharpening. With the blades removed — and eye and hand protection equipped — you will need a vise to hold the blade in position for sharpening. Once the blades are safely secured, you can sharpen them with an angle grinder using a 30- to 45-degree angle, as too sharp of an edge will scuff and break. Use the angle at the end of the cutting edge as a guide, following it along the length of the blade. In the end, both of your blades should be sharpened with even edges and within the same weight tolerance, keeping the weight distribution even across the cutter.