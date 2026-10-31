Not Boston, Not Portland: iSeeCars Says This Is The Least EV-Friendly US City In 2026

Making the change from a gas-powered vehicle to an electric one can be a big transition. Surging gas prices are drawing in some new buyers, but the decision to go electric goes beyond sticker price and fuel savings. Driving range is typically a top concern, but many consumers also worry about when and where they'll be able to charge. Charger density and availability are part of what some are calling EV-friendliness, which refers to how easy it is to own and drive an EV in a certain geographical area.

According to iSeeCars data, the charging network in the United States is still growing but has slowed considerably. Still, iSeeCars projects that more than 40,000 new chargers will be added by the end of 2026, bringing the total to about 299,800 across the country. But easy access to electric car charging points varies widely depending on where you live. Based on the number of residents per charger, San Francisco is the most EV-friendly metro area in the country, with an average of 334 residents per charger. Conversely, Louisville, Kentucky, ranks as the least EV-friendly of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, averaging 2,904 residents per charger.

iSeeCars counts Level 2 and Level 3/DC fast-charging ports using data published by the U.S. Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center. When you look simply at the total number of chargers available, Los Angeles wins with 36,318 chargers, while Louisville again has the fewest, with only 621 available. Before you seal the deal on that new Mach-E, take a look at the latest data on charging infrastructure.