This Clever Japanese Gadget Could Keep You Cool Without Turning On The A/C
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While the Japanese are no strangers to air conditioning, many people have learned to live without centralized systems for all kinds of reasons, whether it's installation issues, high electricity costs, or maintenance requirements. However, they did make a gadget that can help manage the heat that might work for your home too: air coolers. For 7,980 Yen (around $50 USD), the USB Spot Ice Fan claims it can lower the ambient temperature by 3 degrees using a chilled bottle. It has a maximum cooling duration of up to four hours. It weighs 1.8 kg and is pretty compact at 175 mm by 175 mm by 694 mm. Powered by USB-C, it can work with plugs or power banks.
Unlike air conditioners, air coolers offer less commitment, set up time, and maintenance. They're a lot cheaper to run and don't need external ventilation. Since they don't require outdoor installation, there's more flexibility with their placement, and you don't need special knowledge to maintain them. While they still use electricity, air coolers are more environmentally-friendly since they don't release any harmful chemicals. EPA regulations around refrigerant handling is one of the reasons HVAC installation is one home improvement project best left to professionals. That said, it's not as effective at cooling. Apart from not being as precise, it won't be able to reach the same temperature levels as air conditioners. So, if you are planning on buying an air cooler, here are some things to consider.
Who benefits the most from air coolers?
Whether or not an air cooler or air conditioner is right for you depends on the type of home that you have, the climate you are based in, and the legal implications. In some cases, air conditioners may not even be legally allowed in your neighborhood, so air coolers might be your only choice. This is because historic areas often have a ton of rules around preserving external edifices, especially since some people travel from all over the world to see them. For example, in Lithuanian historic centers, air conditioners are only allowed out of sight, like in inner courtyards. The Spanish Eye reports that fines for visible air conditioning units in historic areas reach up to thousands of euros.
In many ways, an air cooler might be a step up from simply running fans and offer a lot of the same benefits in terms of localized cooling. Unlike air conditioners, you can leave your window open and let fresh air in while using it. For people who live in dry climates, adding water or ice to the mix turns your air coolers into humidifiers. But if you live in colder climates, you do miss out on heating capabilities that exist in some air conditioner models. For places with consistent intense heat or high humidity, it might still be worth getting an air conditioner. If you still want the reliability of air conditioners, there are portable air conditioner units that you can attach via a hose through a window.
Popular air cooler brands on Amazon
Unfortunately, not everyone can fly to Japan to grab an air cooler unit. While you can import them, you can also find some highly-rated options on Amazon that use the same technology, like the Ashihoti Portable Air Cooler (FK2406Y), which more than 530 people have rated 4.2 stars on average. It includes a 3 gallon water capacity, and you can spot its levels with a window. If you want some extra cooling, you can insert up to six ice packs. Designed to last up to 12 hours of non-stop use, it has six speeds and three modes (normal, sleep, and cool). Since it's rated to generate noise for as low as 36 dB, it can be even quieter than someone snoring, so you can probably sleep through the night with it.
On the other hand, there's the $110.79 DREO Evaporative Air Swamp Cooler that holds an average rating of 4.2 stars from 600+ Amazon reviewers. With a fan that can move air at 22 ft/s, it has a moveable 4L water tank and cooling pad. Made to cover up to 300 sq. ft., it has three modes (sleep, moist, and normal) and four speeds. Unlike the Ashihoti cooler, the 40-inch fan also oscillates up to 80 degrees. That said, air coolers aren't the only localized cooling options that you should consider. You can also get wearable cooling gadgets, like waist fans, handheld fans, neck fans, and cooling vests.