This Clever Japanese Gadget Could Keep You Cool Without Turning On The A/C

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While the Japanese are no strangers to air conditioning, many people have learned to live without centralized systems for all kinds of reasons, whether it's installation issues, high electricity costs, or maintenance requirements. However, they did make a gadget that can help manage the heat that might work for your home too: air coolers. For 7,980 Yen (around $50 USD), the USB Spot Ice Fan claims it can lower the ambient temperature by 3 degrees using a chilled bottle. It has a maximum cooling duration of up to four hours. It weighs 1.8 kg and is pretty compact at 175 mm by 175 mm by 694 mm. Powered by USB-C, it can work with plugs or power banks.

Unlike air conditioners, air coolers offer less commitment, set up time, and maintenance. They're a lot cheaper to run and don't need external ventilation. Since they don't require outdoor installation, there's more flexibility with their placement, and you don't need special knowledge to maintain them. While they still use electricity, air coolers are more environmentally-friendly since they don't release any harmful chemicals. EPA regulations around refrigerant handling is one of the reasons HVAC installation is one home improvement project best left to professionals. That said, it's not as effective at cooling. Apart from not being as precise, it won't be able to reach the same temperature levels as air conditioners. So, if you are planning on buying an air cooler, here are some things to consider.