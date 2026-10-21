Do You Need To Bleed Your Brakes With Every Pad Change?

If you started noticing some of the telltale signs that your brake pads urgently needed replacing, then decided to install a new set yourself, you may be wondering if it's necessary to bleed your brakes. The quick answer is: No, you don't necessarily need to bleed your brakes every single time. If the hydraulic system stays closed and no air sneaks in, and assuming the vehicle's instructions don't explicitly require bleeding, just changing pads doesn't create that requirement.

Bleeding is the process of removing trapped air from the hydraulic circuit of your brakes. Brake fluid is responsible for transmitting pressure to your breaks, but air compresses more than the fluid, which lead to a spongy feel and compromise your braking.

During pad replacement, the caliper is usually moved aside with the hose still connected. Some procedures do open the bleeder screw, and in that case, improper handling can introduce some air into the system, which would require bleeding. The key distinction isn't whether your pads were replaced, it's whether or not air worked its way into the system.