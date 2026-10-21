3 Tech Brands Owned By Fujifilm

For those of us who love the look of old-school photography, it's a bit disheartening to see the modern state of film production. For motion picture film, Kodak is basically the only name in the game. At least in film photography, there's a bit more to choose from, though Kodak is still the industry leader. The photography market still happens to include Fujifilm, which has historically been the second-biggest manufacturer of film in the world.

The Japanese company started all the way back in 1934, where its sole purpose was to produce film. It still does that, but its selection of different film stocks has dramatically shrunk from what it used to offer. Currently, it only offers two different consumer-friendly stocks, both of which are color negative stocks. For professionals, things are a tad better with four stocks in both 35mm and medium formats, but none of them are color negative stocks, which is incredibly odd. Even odder is that three of the four stocks are color reversal, giving photographers a single black and white stock to work with.

If it's not obvious, film isn't really near the top of the company's priorities anymore, despite its history. Instead, Fujifilm has spread itself far and wide in the kinds of products it offers. Most of what it makes still relates to photography in some way, but it's certainly adapted to the modern digital age for the majority of it. Many of these products are released under the main Fujifilm name, but others are released under brand names owned by Fujifilm. Here, we're going to look at the three major brands owned and operated by Fujifilm and explore what each one produces.