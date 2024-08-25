What's The Difference Between Medium Format Vs. 35mm Film Cameras?

Photography is as accessible a hobby as it has ever been. With the rise of smartphones, nearly everyone has a decent-quality camera and with a little practice (and keeping in mind some key smartphone photography tips that you should be using), they can use it effectively. Digital photography is what kickstarted my interest in cameras, which then snowballed into academic study and eventually professional work. It's accessible, fun, and easy, but some want to take their interest in photography beyond the limits of the digital realm, taking something of a step back in time.

Advertisement

Before digital cameras ruled the photography world, film cameras were the tools of the trade. Now, knee deep in the 21st century, film is far from the titan it once was, but it remains beloved and used among many photographers — myself included. In fact, recently, old film cameras have made big comeback for more reasons than one. If you want to try your hand at this tried-and-true photography form, the first step is to figure out which kind of film camera you'd like to use. Two of the main types of film cameras are those that deal in 35mm and 120, or medium format film. But what's the difference between them?