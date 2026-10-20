How Many Watts Should A Multiport Charger Have For Optimal Charging Speed?

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Because we're so reliant nowadays on electronic devices, we need them constantly charged. This means we need a charging bank either plugged into an outlet or a portable one if we're on the go, but not just any charging bank will do; we need one that has many different ports. That way we can plug in multiple devices to be charged all at once. What's important about this is that your charger needs to have the capacity to deliver a great deal of power if all or many of the ports are being used.

There are two major factors you need to consider when selecting a new multiport charger. The first is figuring out how much total wattage you need to charge all of your devices at once. This depends on how many devices you use and what wattage those devices require for charging. For instance, your average smartphone require anywhere from 20 W to 30 W to properly charge, though some more premium models require 45 W or maybe more. Tablets require somewhere between 30 W and 45 W, and laptops typically need at 65 W or more.

If you have a new iPhone 18 Pro, you can have standard charging with 35 W and fast charging with 60 W. Add onto that a MacBook Pro with an M5 Max chip, and that can have either 70 W or 96 W charging. If these are your only devices, you need a charger with a maximum wattage of at least 156 W for the fastest charging. Adding an iPad Air increases the requirements by 20 W. For a multiport charger, just make sure it's enough wattage to go around.