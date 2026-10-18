This Nitrogen-Filled Facility Keeps Supercars Factory-Fresh Indefinitely

To keep any car as pristine as possible, it will need to be stored in the best conditions when it's not being used. For most car enthusiasts, that might mean adding some upgrades to their garage for more year-round comfort to spend time on maintenance and repairs. For wealthy supercar collectors, it might mean something very different.

For starters, most wealthy collectors aren't going to be spending time working on their own cars — they'll simply have a team of people do that for them. They also might choose to store their cars in a specialist facility, to ensure that they don't have to worry about temperature fluctuations or excess humidity causing damage to any fragile components. A few choose to take things to the extreme, and store their cars in a location where they don't even have to worry about oxygen.

SSR Performance in Munich, Germany, has built a unique underground facility which keeps cars in a storage space filled with nitrogen, and YouTuber Mr JWW was given the lowdown on exactly how it works. He explained that air is removed from the facility and nitrogen is pumped in, which means there is no oxygen present to cause degradation in rubber or other perishable car components. It also means there's no risk of cars catching fire, and since humans require specialist breathing equipment in order to enter the facility, it acts as a theft deterrent too.