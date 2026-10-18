Do Truck Bed Liners Cause Rust?

When selecting the right bed liner for your pickup truck, it's important to determine the style you want and the type that best meets your needs. That's because while not every bed liner directly leads to rust, some kinds can contribute to it. This is especially true for drop-in bed liners, which Nissan warns can encourage rust to form when moisture accumulates underneath them.

Traditional bed mats and liners can also contribute to rust depending on their design. For example, some manufacturers offer heavy-duty options with built-in features that keep the mat from lying flush with the truck bed. The narrow space between the liner and the bed then allows air to circulate and moisture to dry. However, if the liner or mat doesn't have that technology, the likelihood that water may sit directly on top of the metal increases, which can potentially lead to problems over time.

In contrast, GM uses a factory spray-in bed liner on both GMC and Chevrolet trucks to protect the bed from moisture that can cause rust. That's because the spray-in type bonds to the metal itself, thus keeping moisture from making direct contact with the truck's bed. Ford uses its own factory spray-in bed liner, which also protects the truck from moisture. Since the coating adheres to the truck bed and isn't a separate piece, there's also less of a chance of it moving independently of the bed, as a typical drop-in liner could.