What Does 'Ped Xing' Mean On A Road Sign?

Paying attention to road and traffic signs is imperative when driving. Even though some traffic signs can be confusing, they're always meant to share important information with motorists. Understanding the meaning of every sign and responding accordingly is key to protecting yourself and others on the road. For example, when you encounter a sign that reads "PED XING," that means you're approaching a crosswalk or other such spot where pedestrians may be crossing or entering the road.

You might have already known or assumed that. However, you might not know what this sign is specifically asking you to do. Is it necessary to stop your vehicle every time you spot a PED XING sign?

No. In the U.S., the federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control devices establishes that a PED XING sign qualifies as a "warning sign." These types of signs aren't the same as regulatory signs. A regulatory sign would read something like "YIELD HERE TO PEDESTRIANS" or "STOP HERE FOR PEDESTRIANS." This type of sign would indicate a motorist is legally required to stop at the location of the sign when pedestrians are crossing or otherwise in the way.

A PED XING warning sign is slightly different. It merely lets a driver know they're close to a location where they might share the road with pedestrians. As such, they should be vigilant, and may need to slow down or adjust their driving in some other way to ensure maximum safety.