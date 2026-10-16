Not An Emulator: Open-Source Project Aims To Port Every PS5 Game To PC

The line between personal computers and games consoles has become more and more blurred over the years, courtesy of technological advancement, hardware changes, and of course, PC emulation software for games consoles and ports of games. One project shared by GitHub user Boykopovar aims to bridge that gap even further by bringing every PS5 game to your PC.

AnyPS5 promises to port PS5 games to Linux or Windows using automatic executables, without relying on emulation. The tool uses a relinker which converts executables so that they're compatible with your operating system, enabling the games to run natively, alongside system PRX libraries. Part of why this works is because the PS5 already runs using hardware that's similar to PCs. The project is still currently in its early stages, at a release version of v0.1.1. In its disclaimer, it clarifies that AnyPS5's intention is for "interoperability, research, preservation, and compatibility purposes", clarifying that it doesn't require or use any copyrighted materials to run.

At the time of writing, the only tested and compatible game is Asteristic Game Studio's "Dreaming Sarah". According to the project's GitHub documentation, the 2D platformer is playable at 60 frames per second (FPS) with GTX 1050 Ti, i5-7500 3.4GHz, or 36 FPS with Intel HD Graphics 620, i5-7200 2.5GHz. The system also supports SDL-mapped game controllers, meaning you can hook up a PS5 DualSense controller if you want to, alongside keyboard and mouse control mapping.