Why Do Robinson Helicopters Have Such Tall Masts?

The central idea behind Robinson helicopters is to provide an affordable and practical aircraft that's a more accessible option for aviators from all walks of life. However, as you might have guessed, helicopters are expensive, with some models selling in the millions. Even the cheapest helicopters you can buy (and Robinson is on the list) start well into six figures, unless you're willing to assemble kit models. Why so much money? Because these machines are complex, challenging to design, and subject to strict standards with regard to safety.

Robinson helicopters are less expensive because they're smaller and strip away some of the complexity. The rotor system on Robinson's models like the R22 and R44 employs a semi-rigid configuration that uses two blades on a teetering system. Think of the blades as the sides of a teeter-totter you remember from the playground. If one side is up, the other must be down and vice versa. Between the teetering rotor and the normal flapping articulation of the blades, the mast must be taller to prevent the blades from contacting the tail section (boom).

In addition, engine placement also plays a role, as Robinson helicopters have the powerplant placed low and to the rear of the cockpit. This design further exaggerates the appearance of the mast, as other helicopters, like the Bell 206, put the engine on top of the cockpit, which gives the mast a shorter appearance.