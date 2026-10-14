Modders Are Making PlayStation 5 Games Playable On Xbox Series X

PlayStation games are designed to be played on the PlayStation 5 and nothing else. Lately though, modders have grown more mischievous than ever and have been doing things never done before. Through the use of emulators, the community has managed to get PS5 games to run on PC, which is quite the feat in and of itself — though still significantly less difficult than getting those games to run on Microsoft's Xbox consoles. Turns out, that's now possible too.

Devran Cosmo Uenal, a developer, has managed to get a few PS5 games up and running on the Xbox Series X. He pulled it off by using an existing open-source PS5 emulator that normally runs on PCs – KytyPS5 — and ported it to the Xbox. He's named this unique version the PS5X. Interestingly, PS5X runs through the Xbox's Developer Mode, an official feature that any owner can turn on. It's designed to let any retail console run software that's being built and tested.

So far, Uenal has shown that the PS5X can load four PS5 games. These are GEX Trilogy, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, and Quake II. These games were probably selected specifically since they're less demanding and easier to get running. Indeed, all four managed to run okay and even responded to an Xbox controller – though only one of them could produce audio.

Uenal even shared footage of the game, showing it running between 25 and 45 frames per second, though it does occasionally dip below 20 FPS, too. There's also a noticeable latency between pressing buttons and seeing the result on the screen.