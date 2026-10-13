Here's How Marines Combat Drones In The Battlefield

As modern warfare evolves in the 21st century, one fact has become blazingly clear: drones are here to stay. The United States military has been using weaponized drones since the early 2000s, and it's hardly the only country using that tactic. The Russo-Ukrainian War has demonstrated that combat drones aren't only effective, but they exist in numerous varieties, including drone swarms. These, in particular, pose a significant threat to combat operations for all branches, including the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC), which fights on land, at sea, and in the air.

The modern battlespace can quickly fill with drones of all kinds, and the USMC isn't waiting for the threat to show up at its door. The Corps is spending a great deal of time and money to train its personnel in combating drones, and there are more than a few tools that aid in this effort. Marines operating at the squad level are receiving new ammunition in the form of the Drone Round 5.56 L Variant.

This newly acquired type of ammunition breaks apart into five projectiles to take out drones from a safe distance and is similar to Russia's latest bullet designed to combat drones. Additionally, the USMC's new Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) is utilizing an electronic warfare (EW) system capable of jamming uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) in an effort to undermine their operation wherever Marines engage in combat. The jammer in question is Anduril's Pulsar-Lite, which is a small, robust system capable of countering airborne EW missions as well as standard warfighter operations in harsh, drone-threatened environments.