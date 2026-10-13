3 Useful Boating Accessories You Can Get At Tractor Supply
When shopping for products that'll add to your experience on the water, Tractor Supply isn't probably the first store that comes to mind. After all, the company's operation is the biggest among farm supply retailers in the country. Tractor Supply got its start focusing heavily on rural farmers, but has since expanded into many different areas like automotive, landscaping, home improvement, pets, and even marine products.
In addition to several small boats, kayaks, and inflatable crafts for sale, Tractor Supply also carries many handy accessories that can enhance your time on the water. However, be aware many marine products are only available online and items in stock can vary by location. Granted, this rural supply retailer isn't going to offer as many specialized products as other outlets that lean more heavily into marine applications.
Still, if you have a Tractor Supply near you, it might be worth checking out before your next boating adventure. From dollies and safety equipment to small outboard motors, there are products for boaters, fishermen, and anyone else who enjoys water recreation, all from the last place you'd expect.
Outdoor Tuff 250-pound Capacity Universal Canoe and Boat Dolly
As many avid fishermen might attest, some of the best spots where the fish are biting can be found off the beaten path. Rural and isolated lakes dot regions of the U.S., particularly in places like Minnesota. However, there isn't always a convenient road that will allow you to pull your boat right up to the water's edge. In fact, sometimes you might be in for a bit of walk just to reach the lake or stream.
This is where products like the Outdoor Tuff Dolly come to the rescue. Made from 1-inch steel and sporting four 7-inch wheels, this product features an adjustable bracket to accommodate various small Jon boats or canoes. A 12-foot Jon boat like the two-person model from Field & Stream weighs over 100 pounds by itself, which could make for a challenging trek without any help. The Outdoor Tuff 250-pound Capacity Universal Canoe and Boat Dolly is listed for $99 from Tractor Supply and can help you roll and maneuver a craft over land more easily.
Kurgo Surf N Turf Dog Life Jacket
Time on the water doesn't have to be reserved solely for human friends and family, as your best canine bud might revel in the experience too. Certain dog breeds like Golden Retrievers, Irish Setters, and even the massive Newfoundland have an affinity for swimming. However, it's still good to exercise caution, as animals can tire quickly in the water, especially when fighting currents.
Products like the Kurgo Surf N Turf Dog Life Jacket, available for $64.99 at Tractor Supply, help add an extra layer of safety. The product is made using a robust weaving technique referred to as ripstop, which was first developed for soldiers' parachutes in World War II. It's lightweight but provides ample strength, which is ideal for the built-in handles along the back of the jacket that allow you to safely pull your pooch out of the water. In addition to brightly reflective colors, the life jacket also includes a flotation device to help your dog remain at the surface.
Coleman Powersports 5 HP Outboard Boat Motor
Another item you probably didn't know you could purchase from Tractor Supply is an outboard boat motor. While you can certainly opt for manual paddling in your small Jon or inflatable boat, a motor can sure make things easier. The Coleman Powersports 5 HP Outboard Boat Motor is listed on sale for $899 at the time of writing. This is the same Coleman Powersports that sells one of the top-rated mini bikes you can find at Tractor Supply.
With 5 horsepower, this product would be a good option for a Jon boat 12 feet and under. Although to maintain expectations, as one reviewer on Tractor Supply put it, this motor had more than enough power to traverse their no-wake zone lake.
The Coleman Powersports outboard is a four stroke one cylinder, crafted with robust marine aluminum alloy, and features a 1.3-liter (0.34 gallons) internal fuel tank. Though it does offer the capability of connecting to an external source of fuel. This Coleman Powersports outboard motor features a short shaft type at 15 inches, so you should verify it'll work for your craft before ordering. Fortunately, the unit is also light, tipping the scales at only 54 pounds.