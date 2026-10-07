Microsoft Surface And Windows Event October 2026: Follow Along With SlashGear's Live Coverage

It's event season in the consumer tech world, and for the first time in a long time, Microsoft is throwing its hat into the ring. The company will detail new Surface hardware and likely announce some software news in an event that's slated to take place on Wednesday, October 7th at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. We'll more than likely get some information about pricing, specifications, and release timelines on products, as well as OS update info. But there are a couple key items we hope to hear more about as well.

Those who've already been following the news around Microsoft will likely already suspect that the company is getting ready to share some more information about its Nvidia RTX Spark-powered hardware, most notably the Surface Laptop Ultra. This 18 mm-thick, 4.5 lb. laptop with a 15-inch mini-LED touchscreen promises all-day battery life, a large haptic touchpad, a replaceable SSD, plenty of AI-powered features, and — most importantly — a brand-new Nvidia chip that combines a 20-core Grace CPU with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU. It's easy to see why this laptop is highly anticipated, and we expect to hear more about it in the upcoming showcase.

Additionally, we expect that Microsoft to provide more clarity on how it plans to embed agent-driven workflows directly into the core of Windows. That means we're likely going to be hearing a lot about AI and how Microsoft plans to integrate it even deeper into Windows. Follow along with our live coverage below for all the details on Microsoft's big announcements.