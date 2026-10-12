What Is The 3 Foot Rule For Ladders?

A ladder set up incorrectly can be dangerous, and that's exactly why OSHA has a handful of rules around it. One of these is the 4-to-1 rule for ladders, which applies to how the bottom of the ladder is placed in relation to the wall. The 3-foot rule covers how the top of any portable ladder – the kind that isn't bolted to the building – is placed to reach an upper landing. Specifically, the rule indicates that the side rails must rise at least 3 feet above the landing.

The whole point is to give a climber something to grab onto as they reach the top. After reaching the top, a climber moves between the ladder and the landing, and this part is one of the riskiest parts of a climb. With nothing to grab, a climber has to bend over to transition from the ladder to the landing or vice versa. That posture can push their center of gravity far enough for them to tip over. By extending the ladder above the landing, you give a climber's hands something solid to hold on to during the transition.

If a ladder is simply too short to stick up 3 feet above the landing. OSHA's rulebook adds the guideline that they're tied to something rigid at the top, such as with rope. Additionally, a handrail or other grip must be provided to give the climber stability.