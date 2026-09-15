What Is The 4-To-1 Rule For Ladders?

It's the weekend, and you finally get the time to attend to your gutter and clear out any leaves and gunk that have accumulated. You're all set to go with your ladder and your Ryobi tools built to clear rain gutters and downspouts. Without thinking much, you prop the ladder against the siding, nudge the feet around with your boot until the placement looks about right, and begin your climb. This is the same process that just about everyone follows. However, safety regulators recommend that you do a bit of math beforehand. The math takes the form of a rule, which actually goes by several names. Americans call it the four-to-one rule, the 4:1 rule, or the 4-foot rule. The British call it the 1-in-4 rule. They all refer to the same thing, though.

The rule involves first measuring how high up from the ground the ladder makes contact. Divide that by four, and you get how far you need to rest the feet out from the bottom of the wall. So, suppose you have a ladder touching the wall 20 feet up. Divide that number by four, and you get five, which is how far back the feet should be set. The rule is pretty much universal, too, so it doesn't matter what units you measure in. Feed the formula meters instead of feet, and the answer comes back in meters.