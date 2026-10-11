How Have American Battle Tanks Evolved Since WWII?

American tanks have improved in terms of weapons, armor, mobility, and technology since the conclusion of World War II. The M4 Sherman tank offered strengths and weaknesses, but ultimately was quite an asset on the battlefield against the Axis powers. It featured a standard 75 mm cannon that could rotate a full 360 degrees and a line-of-sight thickness of 3.7 inches on its angled frontal plate.

The Pershing tank was set to replace the M4, but the M46 Patton ended up succeeding both of them. Running a more powerful V12 engine and sporting a 90 mm main cannon, the M46 had more horses under the hood and greater firepower over its predecessors. What followed was a series of tanks referred to as "Patton" tanks, which includes the M47, M48, and finally the M60, which offered up to 10 inches of frontal armor. The Cold War era saw heavy and medium classifications of tanks combined into the main battle tank (MBT) concept along with a switch from gasoline to diesel engines.

In addition to a 105 mm gun and weight reduction with the use of aluminum track wheels, the M60 MBT also received notable technology upgrades. It included coincidence rangefinders, which essentially used an early form of computer (mechanical analog) to calculate more accurate fire. Infrared searchlights were also added for enhanced visibility at night. Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg; in the case of the M60, upgrades continued for decades, making the final iteration a far different tank from the original.