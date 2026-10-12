Who Owns Scag Lawn Mowers & Where Are They Made?

Scag's a relative newcomer to the lawn mower market, and, though it does produce some reputable electric mowers, hasn't yet cracked our list of major brands. Scag, or more formally, Scag Power Equipment, was founded in 1983, but then acquired a few years later by Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., a privately held Wisconsin manufacturer better known in the industry as MOM. These days, Scag operates as a division of Metalcraft of Mayville, alongside other brands like Bluebird Turf and Versatran.

Metalcraft was actually building Scag products under contract at its factory in Mayville, Wisconsin before going all-in and purchasing the company in 1986. Metalcraft's Wisconsin roots go all the way back to 1920, when it was known as the Peerless Traveling Goods Company. It later evolved into the J. Dorst Company and then Dorst Metalcraft, before adopting its current moniker in 1974. Metalcraft established itself around fabrication, welding, stamping, and contract manufacturing, like its initial contract with Scag prior to the acquisition.