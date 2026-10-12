Who Owns Scag Lawn Mowers & Where Are They Made?
Scag's a relative newcomer to the lawn mower market, and, though it does produce some reputable electric mowers, hasn't yet cracked our list of major brands. Scag, or more formally, Scag Power Equipment, was founded in 1983, but then acquired a few years later by Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., a privately held Wisconsin manufacturer better known in the industry as MOM. These days, Scag operates as a division of Metalcraft of Mayville, alongside other brands like Bluebird Turf and Versatran.
Metalcraft was actually building Scag products under contract at its factory in Mayville, Wisconsin before going all-in and purchasing the company in 1986. Metalcraft's Wisconsin roots go all the way back to 1920, when it was known as the Peerless Traveling Goods Company. It later evolved into the J. Dorst Company and then Dorst Metalcraft, before adopting its current moniker in 1974. Metalcraft established itself around fabrication, welding, stamping, and contract manufacturing, like its initial contract with Scag prior to the acquisition.
Made proudly in Wisconsin
Scag makes a number of mowers that could compete for the best mowers for large lawns crown, and the company says all of its equipment is designed, fabricated, and assembled in the U.S. Its mower manufacturing still lives in Wisconsin, though it's now spread across a number of factories in West Bend, Beaver Dam, Fall River, New Berlin, and the O.G. in Mayville itself. Different facilities deal with different pieces of the manufacturing process, crafting and shaping components before assembling and shipping the fully constructed mowers. Scag also owns a dedicated plastics facility out in Horicon, Wisconsin, which is responsible for molding the company's plastic tanks.
Mayville remains the beating heart of the operation, however, with a facility that houses Metalcraft's corporate offices alongside a massive 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space. West Bend is also a major hub, with another 300,000 square feet of space that houses machining centers, fiber lasers, and robotic weld cells. However, when the company celebrated Scag's one-millionth mower milestone back in 2023, they rolled the machine off the Mayville assembly line, underscoring how important those historical roots are to the company. If you're looking to get the most out of your own Scag mower, consider some of these best practice maintenance tips to extend its lifespan.