Why Do So Many Modern Cars Have Sealed Cooling Systems?

An internal combustion engine (ICE) produces mechanical power by burning a carefully controlled mixture of oxygen and fuel. Unfortunately, only 12% to 30% of the energy goes into turning the wheels, which is one reason a diesel engine is more efficient than a gas one. Most combustion energy is released as heat, which can make things pretty hot under the hood.

Today, engines typically run between 195 and 220 degrees Fahrenheit and utilize a closed-loop cooling system to manage thermals. The main parts of an engine cooling system include a fan, radiator, thermostat, pump, and an overflow tank. A closed-loop cooling system doesn't permit contact with outside air , operating in a self-contained manner and recirculating specialized liquid coolant continuously through the engine. This offers several advantages over older open cooling designs, which is why it's found in most modern cars. A closed system is pressurized, which has the effect of increasing the boiling point of the coolant. This means the coolant can withstand higher temperatures under pressure before vaporizing, so less liquid coolant is lost over time.

The sealed cooling system is also more efficient with less impact on the environment. When engine temperatures remain in the optimal range, it results in reduced emissions and is less likely to overheat. In addition, some older open systems would spit coolant onto the ground as the engine heated up, while the closed-loop design keeps it contained.