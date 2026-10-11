5-Cylinder Engines: Here Are The Pros & Cons

Even if you aren't a gearhead, you're probably aware that most internal combustion engines use an even number of cylinders. There are exceptions, of course, but broadly speaking, four-cylinder engines have long been the standard for smaller vehicles, while larger-displacementsix- and eight-cylinder engines are the norm in larger vehicles and performance cars.

However, odd-cylinder engines do exist, and in the modern era, they may be more common than you think. Today, the tiny three-cylinder engine is probably the most common example on the market, and is often turbocharged to compensate for its small size. Five-cylinder engines also exist, although they're quite rare in new cars. However, there have been a few mass-market five-cylinder cars sold in the American market over the last 20 years, with Audi, Volkswagen, Volvo, and General Motors among the big players who have used this engine.

So, are five-cylinder engines any good? Is the inherent uniqueness of a five-cylinder worth the trade-offs — and what are those trade-offs? Rather than getting into the intricacies of specific engines, let's take a broader look at the pros and cons of the five-cylinder engine when compared to more conventional modern four- and six-cylinder engines.