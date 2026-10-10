Not Acura: An iSeeCars Study Says This Is The Longest-Lasting Luxury Car Brand In 2026
When you buy a luxury car, you expect it to last a long time. After all, you're probably paying much more than you would for a more mainstream vehicle, and the least you'd expect is to get a dependable car for your outlay. That's where iSeeCars' 2026 study of the longest-lasting car brands comes into the picture, giving us a look at brands whose cars are most likely to hit 250,000-plus miles. Unsurprisingly, a Japanese brand topped the outlet's list, but that brand was not Acura, which placed second.
The most reliable luxury brand in the iSeeCars study was Lexus, which topped all other luxury marques with a 14.4% chance of its cars lasting 250,000+ miles. Second-placed Acura had a 9.5% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles. The only other luxury brands with above-average scores were Lincoln and Cadillac, with all other luxury nameplates performing below the 3.4% average. The excellent Lexus LS led the charge for the brand, with a 38.8% chance of hitting the 250,000-mile mark according to iSeeCars' model rankings.
To reach its findings, iSeeCars analyzed data from more than 395 million vehicles. The researchers took yearly odometer readings and fed each vehicle's mileage into a proprietary formula designed to estimate each brand's probability of surviving until it hit 250,000 miles. ISeeCars then calculated this probability for each model within the brand, weighted by the number of each vehicle on the road. It did, however, exclude heavy-duty models and those without enough data.
Which luxury car brands are the least reliable?
Two luxury brands performed particularly poorly in iSeeCars' study, with a 0.0% chance of reaching 250,000 miles or more. These were Jaguar and Maserati, both brands infamous for having terrible resale value. Granted, most owners probably won't keep their Maseratis or Jaguars long enough to hit iSeeCars' milestone, but the fact that the brands' offerings are unlikely to reach that mileage may give used buyers pause, especially if they're considering a high-mileage example. That said, it is also possible that the poor performance was down to a lack of usable data, so that's something to consider.
Moving up from the bottom of the luxury field, we find Porsche in 13th, followed by Buick in 12th, Land Rover in 11th, Audi in 10th, and BMW ninth. All of these brands have between 0.3% and 0.5% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles, although the same caveat we mentioned earlier applies here as well. The remaining luxury brands in the study scored between 2.5% and 3.3%, all below average. These included Infiniti in eighth, Volvo in seventh, Mercedes-Benz in sixth, and Tesla in fifth.
An overall analysis of the iSeeCars Longest Lasting Car Brands Study for the luxury car brands suggests that Toyota and Honda's reputation for reliability extends to their upmarket Lexus and Acura brands. Lincoln and Cadillac's above-average scores suggest that American automakers, while not quite on par with the Japanese brands, are also doing a decent job with their luxury vehicles.