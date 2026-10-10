Not Acura: An iSeeCars Study Says This Is The Longest-Lasting Luxury Car Brand In 2026

When you buy a luxury car, you expect it to last a long time. After all, you're probably paying much more than you would for a more mainstream vehicle, and the least you'd expect is to get a dependable car for your outlay. That's where iSeeCars' 2026 study of the longest-lasting car brands comes into the picture, giving us a look at brands whose cars are most likely to hit 250,000-plus miles. Unsurprisingly, a Japanese brand topped the outlet's list, but that brand was not Acura, which placed second.

The most reliable luxury brand in the iSeeCars study was Lexus, which topped all other luxury marques with a 14.4% chance of its cars lasting 250,000+ miles. Second-placed Acura had a 9.5% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles. The only other luxury brands with above-average scores were Lincoln and Cadillac, with all other luxury nameplates performing below the 3.4% average. The excellent Lexus LS led the charge for the brand, with a 38.8% chance of hitting the 250,000-mile mark according to iSeeCars' model rankings.

To reach its findings, iSeeCars analyzed data from more than 395 million vehicles. The researchers took yearly odometer readings and fed each vehicle's mileage into a proprietary formula designed to estimate each brand's probability of surviving until it hit 250,000 miles. ISeeCars then calculated this probability for each model within the brand, weighted by the number of each vehicle on the road. It did, however, exclude heavy-duty models and those without enough data.