What Does A Road Sign That Says 'Quiet Sickness' Mean?

It's certainly one of the weirder road signs in the U.S., especially since you can't immediately tell what it means. So it comes as no surprise that people have been asking what they stand for on online threads for years now. Most reports come from towns in Georgia, even if the sign isn't particularly limited to that region. Regardless, at first glance, a "Quiet Sickness" sign might look like a hint that a hospital is nearby. However, you'd spot them more frequently along sleepy roads lined with houses and mobile homes, so clearly they've got nothing to do with hospitals.

Instead, the sign likely has more to do with the houses around. A clue arrives in the form of an old noise rule in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, from way back in 1941. The rule is designed to protect homes with a sick or injured person inside from unnecessary noise. All these residents have to do is post their own sign near the street. One that reads "Sickness, Quiet" counts as long as people can read it from 100 feet away.

Notice how this wording is basically the same as the signs seen in Georgia – it's just that the order is reversed. Regardless of the order, both signs stand near homes rather than hospitals. They also mean the exact same thing, where "Quiet" is the request while "Sickness" is the reason. In other words, drivers are asked to keep it down for someone sick in the vicinity.