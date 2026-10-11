Want To Stop Your Tires From Rubbing The Fender? This May Be A Solution

On a factory car, manufacturers leave enough clearance so the tires don't rub, even at a full suspension compression and full steering lock. However, common modifications like switching to wider tires or lowering the car height can throw off that balance. The result is the occasional scrape when the suspension compresses, like when you hit a speed bump too fast or turn over a dip.

However, to counter that, there's a fix, but it's not widely known, partly because it carries some risk. Most factory steel fenders have the edge of the wheel arch folded inward at roughly 90 degrees. This lip adds stiffness and gives the fender a clean, finished edge. The downside is that with bigger tires or a lower ride height, it sits right where the tire wants to go. What's worse is that its edge can be sharp enough to cut into the sidewall.

That's why many enthusiasts flatten it in the process called rolling the fender. This is usually done with a fender roller, a long steel arm that bolts to the wheel hub. First, the paint on the lip is warmed with a heat gun, a tool worth owning for far more than bodywork. This keeps the paint flexible so it's less likely to crack. The roller is then pressed against the lip and swung along the arch. A little more pressure is added with each pass, until the lip folds flat against the inside of the fender. This helps the arch keep its shape, while the tire gets more wiggle room.