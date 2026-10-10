Added-Lane Vs. Merge Signs: The Difference Drivers Miss

Road signs should be very distinct from one another, but some signs out there look somewhat similar. One such example of this is the added-lane sign and the merge sign. Both of these are yellow, diamond-shaped signs to signal a warning to drivers, and they feature an arrow pointing up with another line curving to point up as well. With a merge sign, the curve line folds right into the main arrow, but with the added-lane sign, it's its own separate arrow that runs parallel to the main arrow. Plus, there will be a dotted vertical line between the two arrows.

The merge sign is signaling to drivers that two lanes of traffic are about to combine into a singular lane. The added-lane sign, on the other hand, is signaling that a separate lane of road will be joining the flow of traffic. This may seem self-explanatory, but there may be instances where drivers are confused by road signs or misjudge what's expected of them when they see these signs. This falls on drivers on both the road going straight and the road joining it, whether merging or not.

In the case of added-lane signs, there are some drivers who see this as a merge sign. Roadway joining drivers immediately try to move into the main road lane, while the other drivers have the right to maintain exactly how they've been driving. The opposite is true, too. Some main road drivers may try to move into the adjoining lane too soon and dangerously pull in front of those drivers. When you see this sign, expect to stay in your own lane for a little bit before trying to switch lanes.